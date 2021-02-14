Goaltender Nate Faccin of Maple Ridge was picked by the Burrards second overall in the WLA draft on Thursday. (Special to The News)

Burrards pick Ridge Meadows talent in WLA entry draft

High scoring Dylan McIntosh, and goalie Nate Faccin were key selections

The Maple Ridge Burrards were able to come home from Thursday’s night’s WLA junior draft with a pair of Maple Ridge kids they expect to be core players for years to come.

With their territorial pick, the Burrards selected Dylan McIntosh, and with first-round pick, second overall, they chose Nate Faccin. That is a pick that the club can use to keep a player from their home minor lacrosse association.

“Both of them could be franchise players,” said Burrards GM Lance Andre.

McIntosh is a Pitt Meadows product who is playing for the Hofstra Pride field lacrosse team in the NCAA Division. He is the team captain this year.

“He’s a big kid, smart, with soft hands and a great shot,” said Burrards GM Lance Andre. “His lacrosse sense is through the roof. Dylan will contribute. He’ll be one of our top righties.”

In 24 career games with the Pride, over three seasons, the sniper has scored 38 goals and 45 points. He stepped in as a rookie in 2018, and was third on the team in goal scoring.

Faccin has been the goaltender for the Coquitlam Junior Adanacs, and was first or second in the BC Junior A Lacrosse League in all of the major goaltending categories.

After having played backup to NLL star Christian Del Bianco, in 2019 Faccin was made the starter. He posted an 11-3-0 record with a 7.16 goals against average, and a sublime .849 save per centage. That earned him the Monty Leahy Award, given to the BCJALL Goaltender of the Year. He also got some Minto Cup championship experience that season. He was drafted by the Colorado Mammoth of the NLL in September 2020.

“He’s a goalie we’ve been targeting since we traded Frankie (Scigliano),” said Andre. “He’s a big, solid kid who moves well and throws the ball well. He’s up and coming.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Malawsky has ‘genetic code’ for becoming a lacrosse star

READ ALSO: Three Ridge Meadows Burrards earn U.S. lacrosse scholarships for 2021

The subsequent Burrards picks were:

• Brendan Szabo, 13th: He’s a Surrey product and a defender out of the Delta Junior system. Andre compares him to Burrard standouts Zack and Colton Porter. Szabo played for Ireland at the World Lacrosse 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship.

• Jake Stott, 18th: Is a New Westminster player and defender for the Salmonbellies, who plays with grit that fits well with the Burrards style, said Andre.

• Mitchell Nolet, 20th: Coquitlam transition player is a nephew to Burrards great and former head coach Chris Gill, and lacrosse is in his DNA.

• Matthew Froese, 23rd: Coquitlam defender who in 2018 was the defensive player of the tournament at the Founders Cup Junior B national championship.

• Dawson Bancroft, 27th: A big lefty from Surrey who plays with the Salmonbellies. Andre has liked what he has seen scouting him.

• Dayton Vidovich, 34th: A Maple Ridge transition player, who is going to school in South Carolina and playing for Newberry College in the NCAA second division.

• Joshua Brunsch, 41st: Langley Thunder player’s father Kevin Brunsch is in the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

• Rylee Fisher, 48th

• Sam Heiling, 55th

“We did well, and we filled holes we needed to fill,” said Andre.

The WLA does not yet have a schedule for the 2021 season, although on draft night league commissioner Paul Dal Monte said it would be released by the end of the month, “with the hope of gaining clearance (from the Provincial Health Authority) to return to play at some point this summer.”

