Burrards prospects part of WLA Xtreme Future Stars event

Goaltender Nate Faccin, picked second overall in the 2021 WLA draft, will be one of the Burrard’s young stars at the WLA Xtreme Future Stars event. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Burrards lacrosse fans who are missing their favourite game will have a chance to watch — both online and in person — the best young players in the game on Saturday in Coquitlam.

With the 2020 and 2021 seasons lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Lacrosse Association will host WLA Xtreme Future Stars, to provide graduating junior players and recently drafted senior players a chance to showcase their skills in advance of the 2022 season.

There will be numerous Burrards prospects in the event. The Senior Black team will be coached by Burrards head coach Rob Williams and defenceman Zack Porter. Their roster will include goaltender Nate Faccin of Maple Ridge, whom they took with their first round pick this year, and forward Dennon Armstrong, whom the Burrards chose second overall in the 2020 draft. Defender Brendan Szabo, their second round pick from the last draft, is also on the roster, as is their 2020 second pick Ryan Jones, along with many other top prospects who could be wearing the blue and white in the near future.

“We know our players, coaches, and fans were deeply disappointed by the cancellation of the 2020 and ’21 WLA seasons due to the pandemic, but the WLA Xtreme Future Stars event is a chance to watch the best young talent in the British Columbia get ready for 2022,” said WLA commissioner Paul Dal Monte. “We hope the lacrosse community checks out the talent online or in person.”

WLA Xtreme Future Stars will take place Saturday at the Poirier Sport and Leisure Complex in Coquitlam, with events being held throughout the day. The action will start at 10 a.m. with the WLA Xtreme Junior Showcase, consisting of 46 final-year players from the BC Junior A Lacrosse League divided into two teams for a scrimmage.

In the afternoon, starting at 12:30 p.m., the WLA Xtreme Young Stars will feature 54 players from the seven WLA clubs born between 1997 and ’99 who will be divided into three teams for a series of scrimmages. (For the full list of players visit WLALacrosse.com/FutureStars.)

Seven WLA coaches will run the teams, including Williams, Pat Coyle of the host Adanacs, Rod Jensen of the Langley Thunder, and Mike Simpson of the defending-WLA champion Victoria Shamrocks.

And $5 will buy lacrosse fans all-day access to the action, either via a limited number of tickets at the door starting at 9 a.m. or online, via webcast.