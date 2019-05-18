Ryan Keenan (right), who has been a prolific scorer in the NLL and in Major Series Lacrosse, will join the Burrards this season. (Contributed)

Burrards sign another scorer

WLA club starts campaign with eyes on Mann Cup

The Maple Ridge Burrards have continued adding talent to their roster, determined to host the Mann Cup national senior A lacrosse this season.

The championship series moves from east to west each season, and this year it will be hosted by the champions of the Western Lacrosse Association.

The newest Burrard is Ryan Keenan – a left-handed offensive player, who is just 24, and in three National Lacrosse League seasons, 52 games with the Saskatchewan Rush, has put up 59 goals and 177 points.

Keenan was the first overall pick in the 2016 NLL draft. He played college lacrosse with Quinnipiac University and led school to its first-ever win in NCAA Championship Tournament. He had a 30-game scoring streak that produced 33 goals and 51 points

Keenan is a good size for a forward at six feet and 185 pounds.

“He will round out our offence. He’s a great offensive player,” said GM Lance Andre.

Andre had to make a deal with Brooklin (formerly the Redmen) of Major Series Lacrosse, who hold his Canadian Lacrosse Association rights. Andre said it was a cash transaction.

With Brooklin he has scored 39 goals and 121 points in 39 career games.

Andre said Keenan wanted to play for a season in B.C., and the Burrards were a great fit. They have made the Mann Cup two of the last three seasons, and they have a number of his teammates from the professional ranks in sniper Ben McIntosh, another new acquisition in Jeff Shattler and Matthew Dinsdale. All play for Saskatchewan in the NLL, with McIntosh and Shattler second and third in team scoring this season, Keenan fifth and Dinsdale seventh.

Andre looks around the WLA at other talented rosters.

“New West (Salmonbellies) has loaded up quite a bit too,” he said. “It will be a good league this year.”

He expects whichever team comes together and finds chemistry the fastest will host the Mann Cup.

“They key word is ‘team’ – we’ve got to put it all together now.”

Andre is hopeful that having players who are NLL teammates will help his team to gel, but he is not concerned with finishing league play in first place.

“Our goals are to make the playoffs, and win the Mann Cup.”

• The Burrards will open the season with several key personnel playing for an NLL championship with the Calgary Roughnecks. Players Curtis Dickson, Riley Loewen and Dan Taylor are all in the series. Burrards head coach Rob Williams is also with the Roughnecks, as an assistant another Maple Ridge resident in head coach Curt Malawsky.

Burrard player Anthony Kalinich is also with Roughnecks, but he will be going back to junior lacrosse next season rather than the Burrards.

They start that series against the Bandits on May 18 in Buffalo, and the second game will be in Calgary on May 25.

• The Burrards season opener will be May 26, 6:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tiger misses cut by 1 shot at PGA Championship

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Day fireworks show gets $15,000 infusion

Fundraiser by community groups nets over $22,000

Burrards sign another scorer

WLA club starts campaign with eyes on Mann Cup

Sensory rooms new option for mental health

Maple Ridge leading the way with three

Along the Fraser: Stepping up for wildlife and environment

‘System designed to remove milfoil weed, parrot feather that clogs pump.’

Haney bypass work underway in Maple Ridge

Completion set for next summer 2020

Jeep totalled, four young people in hospital, after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Mounties have not ruled out any possible factors in what led to the overnight crash

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Most Read