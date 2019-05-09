Burrards standing out in NLL lacrosse

Maple Ridge Burrards team captain Tyler Codron was named the Vancouver Warriors Unsung Hero for the past NLL season. (Contributed)

As the Maple Ridge Burrards look to their season opener to start another WLA campaign on May 26, they can look around the pro ranks and see their players standing out.

There were also two Burrards who were honoured by the Vancouver Warriors in recent team awards.

Burrards buzz-saw defender Zack Porter was the team’s rookie of the year, and

Burrards team captain Tyler Codron was named the Vancouver club’s unsung hero.

The Calgary Roughnecks are about to play an NLL West Division championship against the Colorado Mammoth, with a roster that boasts several key Burrards.

Curtis ‘Superman’ Dickson was second in Roughnecks scoring this year, with 35 goals and 81 points in just 14 games. His teammates on both the Burrards and Roughnecks include Riley Loewen (20 goals, 46 points), Dan Taylor (23 goals, 46 points) and Maple Ridge hometown boy and hard rock defender Anthony Kalinich, who were all prominent Burrards

The western final will be played on Friday, May 10 at the Saddledome, with the winning team advancing to a best of three championship series that will start the following weekend.

As in past seasons, the Burrards may have to wait to get the entire roster of their best players back, as the WLA season overlaps the NLL championship.

The Burrards will play their opener at Cam Neely Arena at 6:45 p.m. against the as they look to get back to the Mann Cup for the third time in the past four seasons, this time as hosts of the prestigious event.

