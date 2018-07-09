The Burrards are the first local novice team to win the annual Crosby tournament since 2009.

Burrards take Crosby title

Novice lacrosse team wins Burnaby tournament.

The Ridge Meadows Burrards won gold in the A2 division at the annual Jack Crosby all-star novice lacrosse tournament in Burnaby on the weekend.

The Burrards defeated Saanich 6-5 in the final Sunday.

The local team played seven games in four days and is the first from the Ridge association to win the tournament since 2009.

Members of the Burrards: Cameron Seed, Kyler Koran, Aiden Hertslet, Jordan Gagnon, Bryson Roberts, Jojo Allen, Kalle Cooper, Leo Della Peruta, Colton Craiggs, Harry Smith, Jakob Berube, Owen Byers, Cole Samson, Levi Burns, Liam Lockwood, Austin Pavan, Oliver Mueller and Cadence Sironen.

The team is coached by Tyson Craiggs, with assistants Gord Cooper, Will Lockwood and Dave Samson. Michelle Cooper is the manager.

