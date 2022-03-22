Burrards take gold and bronze in U11 field lacrosse provincials in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows hosted the event that saw hundreds of players and fans in town

In the blue division the Burrards, right, faced the Langley Thunder. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News) (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

The U11 Burrards clenched a gold and bronze at the BCLA Field Lacrosse Provincial Tournament in Maple Ridge over the weekend.

Ridge Meadows had two teams in the tournament with the blue division team winning gold and the red division team bronze in the tournament that started Friday, March 18.

In the blue division, the Burrards beat the Langley Thunder 6-0 to win their first game of the event.

They went on to play the Coquitlam Adanacs and steamrolled them with a 15-0 win. They had a close 5-4 win against the Thunder and came out on top with a 10-1 win over the Delta Footmen.

The team would go undefeated, taking the gold medal in a 8-0 win over the Thunder.

The red division Burrards suffered a tough 4-2 loss to the North Shore Eagles to start off the tournament.

Then they took on the Langley Thunder and came out on top with a 6-2 win and had another win over the Coquitlam Adanacs with a final score of 7-1.

The team came out victorious in the end, edging out the Nanaimo Raiders with a 4-1 win to get the bronze medal in the division.

Hundreds of lacrosse players and fans were in town this past weekend for the tournament that played at Telosky Stadium and the Golden Ears Field.

Teams came from Nanaimo, Victoria, Coquitlam, Langley, Mission, Delta and North Vancouver.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

In the blue division, a member of the Burrards takes a shot at the net in a game against the Langley Thunder. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)(Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

The blue division U11 Burrards took gold. (Special to The News)

The red division U11 Burrards took bronze. (Special to The News)

The red division U11 Burrards, left, in a game against Nanaimo. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)