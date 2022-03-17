Burrards to host U11 provincial championships in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will be hosting the U11 provincial championships this weekend. (Special to The News)

Hundreds of lacrosse fans will in town this weekend for the U11 field lacrosse provincials.

The tournament will be played at Telosky Stadium and the Golden Ears Field and feature teams from Nanaimo, Victoria, Coquitlam, Langley, Mission, Delta and North Vancouver.

Ridge Meadows Burrards have two teams in the tournament.

In the U11 red division, the Burrards will be taking on the Nanaimo Raiders at 7 p.m. to start off the tournament at Telosky Stadium on Friday, March 18. On Saturday, March 19, They will be playing the North Shore Eagles at 10 a.m. on Golden Ears Field and Juan De Fuca at 4 p.m. on the same field. At 2 p.m. on Telosky’s Morningstar Field they will be taking on the Langley Thunder.

On Sunday the Burrards will face the Coquitlam Adanacs at 8 a.m. and then Mission at 10 a.m. on Golden Ears Field. The gold medal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Polygon Field at Telosky Stadium and bronze at the same time at Telosky.

The U11 blue division will see Ridge face the Thunder at 6 p.m. at Telosky Stadium. On Saturday March 19, Ridge will be playing the Adanacs at 9 a.m., the Delta Footmen at 11 a.m. and the Thunder at 3 p.m. – all at Telosky Stadium. Sunday will see them play the Adanacs at 9 a.m. on the Polygon Field and the Footmen at 11 a.m. on the Morningstar Field. Medal games are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the stadium.