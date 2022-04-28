Burrards trade sniper McIntosh in deal with Adanacs

Gabriel Procyk has been traded to the Maple Ridge Burrards. (UMass Men’s Lacrosse/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards WLA squad has traded away one of the team’s best snipers in recent years, as Ben McIntosh is now a Coquitlam Adanac.

Going to Coquitlam with him is his brother Garrett.

Ben was a big part of the 2018 Mann Cup team, and in four games he put up five goals and 15 points. His best regular season as a Burrard was 2017, when he played 12 games and had 25 goals and 43 points.

He was always a threat to score, and in the pre-pandemic season of 2019 he had a great WLA playoff, with 16 goals and 23 points in six games.

Now 30, the Coquitlam resident returns to his hometown team.

He was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Rush in 2014, and played in the NLL in Edmonton, Saskatchewan and now with the Philadelphia Wings. He also played for Team Canada at the Indoor Lacrosse World Championship in 2019, and outdoor world championship in 2018 in Israel.

READ ALSO: Two Burrards on Team Canada for lacrosse worlds

Garrett, 32, is a defender with the Vancouver Warriors of the NLL, and played five seasons with the Calgary Roughnecks and another two in San Diego. He has not dressed for the Burrards in recent seasons.

“The Maple Ridge Burrards would like to say thank you to both Ben and Garrett McIntosh for their years of playing Burrards lacrosse. Two exceptional lacrosse players and even better people. We would like to wish them the best in their future lacrosse careers,” said a statement from the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Coming back to the Burrards are Gabriel Procyk and Chase McIntyre – the latter a former Ridge player.

Burrards GM Lance Andre said they are both talented younger players, and should be able to make more of a commitment to the team than the outgoing players were able to. He noted Ben McIntosh has a home in Philadelphia, and it would be a challenge to fly him into B.C. for four games so he could qualify for post-season play.

“We were looking for young guys who want to play now, and be part of the team,” Andre said.

Procyk is a six-foot, 185-pound senior with the UMass field lacrosse team, and led the team with 21 goals in 2021. He’s a Coquitlam resident, who won the 2018 Minto Cup with the Junior Adanacs, and was a protected pick by the Adanacs in the 2022 draft.

Chase McIntyre is sizeable six-foot-five, 220 pound offensive player who started his WLA career with the Burrards. Between Coquitlam and Maple Ridge he put up 16 goals and 34 points in 2019, and was signed by the NLL Warriors. Andre said COVID-19 got in the way of his NLL career, but he’s still on the cusp of playing at that level.

“He’s a guy we regretted trading, and we wanted him back,” said Andre.

There’s considerable futures in this deal, as the Burrards receive Coquitlam’s first-round selection in the 2023 draft, and their second-round selection in the 2024 draft.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge hockey icon hits 1,000 games

Lacrossemaple ridgePitt MeadowsWLA