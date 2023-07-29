Burrards will play last game of WLA season in Maple Ridge on Monday

The Maple Ridge Burrards in action against the New Westminster Salmonbellies earlier this month. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards will play their last game of the season on Monday night, July 31, at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge.

The Western Lacrosse Association squad from Maple Ridge lost 12-7 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Thursday night, July 27.

Burrard Ryan Jones was named the game’s second star, as he put up a goal and three assists, while Dylan McIntosh scored three, and Nash Moog had two.

Jones leads the Burrards with 20 goals and 52 points in 16 games, while McIntosh is the top sniper with 21 goals in 14 games, along with 31 points.

Jones, 25, is the youngest of five family members who have played in the WLA. His father Randy and uncle Paul played for the Vancouver Burrards, and brothers Jason and Mitch have also played in the summer league. Mitch is an elite player in the NLL, and Jason also had a cup of coffee in the big league.

Ryan was drafted seventh overall by the Burrards in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed his debut with the team until 2022. He recently told Inside Lacrosse that his goal is also to play in the NLL.

The Salmonbellies move into a first-place tie in the WLA standings with the Langley Thunder, with both having 28 points, but New West with still one game to play.

The Burrards drop to sixth place, with a 3-12-1 record on the campaign.

They were in Victoria on Friday night to face the Shamrocks, and then will end the season at their home rink on Monday against the Coquitlam Adanacs. Coquitlam has gone 2-14 this year. Game time is 7 p.m.