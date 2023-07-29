The Maple Ridge Burrards in action against the New Westminster Salmonbellies earlier this month. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Burrards in action against the New Westminster Salmonbellies earlier this month. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)

Burrards will play last game of WLA season in Maple Ridge on Monday

Suffered loss against first-place Salmonbellies on Thursday.

The Maple Ridge Burrards will play their last game of the season on Monday night, July 31, at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge.

The Western Lacrosse Association squad from Maple Ridge lost 12-7 to the New Westminster Salmonbellies on Thursday night, July 27.

Burrard Ryan Jones was named the game’s second star, as he put up a goal and three assists, while Dylan McIntosh scored three, and Nash Moog had two.

Jones leads the Burrards with 20 goals and 52 points in 16 games, while McIntosh is the top sniper with 21 goals in 14 games, along with 31 points.

Jones, 25, is the youngest of five family members who have played in the WLA. His father Randy and uncle Paul played for the Vancouver Burrards, and brothers Jason and Mitch have also played in the summer league. Mitch is an elite player in the NLL, and Jason also had a cup of coffee in the big league.

Ryan was drafted seventh overall by the Burrards in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed his debut with the team until 2022. He recently told Inside Lacrosse that his goal is also to play in the NLL.

READ ALSO: Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Olympic Games

The Salmonbellies move into a first-place tie in the WLA standings with the Langley Thunder, with both having 28 points, but New West with still one game to play.

The Burrards drop to sixth place, with a 3-12-1 record on the campaign.

They were in Victoria on Friday night to face the Shamrocks, and then will end the season at their home rink on Monday against the Coquitlam Adanacs. Coquitlam has gone 2-14 this year. Game time is 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: Indigenous Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes bring home NAIG medals

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWLA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Once a Bruin, always a Bruin for B.C.’s Milan Lucic

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Burrards in action against the New Westminster Salmonbellies earlier this month. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Burrards will play last game of WLA season in Maple Ridge on Monday

Phil Vanloo was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Seniors converge on fairgrounds in Maple Ridge for Country Fest sneak peek

Insp. Martin Guay is new to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, and newly promoted to the rank of inspector. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP introduce a new inspector

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser