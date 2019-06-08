Burrards win big in Burnaby

Frank Scigliano had a great performance against Burnaby on Friday, and now leads the WLA in every important goaltending category. (Paul Evans Photography)

Last Sunday in Maple Ridge, the Burnaby Lakers handed the Maple Ridge Burrards their first loss of the season, but Friday the Burrards got revenge in an 8-3 win at Bill Copeland Arena.

Frankie Scigliano spoiled Burnaby’s home opener as he made 41 saves on 44 shots, and was chosen as the game’s second star. Scigliano now leads the league in every important goaltending category: wins (4), save percentage (.879) and goals against average (5.37).

The first star was defensive ace Colton Porter, and Riley Loewen the third.

Loewen scored three goals in a second period run that saw Ridge take over the game. They were down 3-2, then exploded for five straight. Loewen added an assist, for a four-point game.

Mike Mallory also had four points on a goal and three assists, to maintain his position at the top of the WLA scoring race with 26 points, including 13 goals.

New Burrard Jeff Shattler wasted little time getting on the scoresheet, tallying a shorthanded goal 11 minutes into his career in Maple Ridge. He finished with a goal and three points, while Chase McIntyre had two goals and three points.

Maple Ridge’s own Mitch McDole continued his regular offensive contributions, with a goal and an assist.

In last weekend’s 8-5 Burnaby victory, the Lakers benefitted from no less than 13 power plays that allowed them to score three goals.

Friday the Burrards clearly won the special teams battle. The penalty killers held the Lakers to 0-5 with the man advantage, and scored two short handed goals. The Burrard power play scored three times in four attempts, including two on a five-minute major for boarding that gave them a lead they would never relinquish.

The Burrards and Burnaby are now tied atop the standings, both 4-1 in the early going.

The Burrards host the Victoria Shamrocks, who finally got their first win of the year in Nanaimo on Thursday and have started 1-3. That game goes on Sunday, 6 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.



