Burrards would be forced to take Mann Cup elsewhere

WLA team would not be able to host series in Maple Ridge

Peterborough Lakers Brock Sorensen feels the heat from Maple Ridge Burrards Colton Porter, left, and Ben McIntosh during the 2018 Mann Cup. (Jessica Nyznik/Examiner)

The Maple Ridge Burrards are loading up for a run at the Mann Cup. But even if they make it, the event won’t be held in Maple Ridge.

The senior A Canadian championship series switches from Ontario to B.C. every lacrosse season. Next is B.C.’s turn. The Burrards are by not a lock to get back there, but they have been to the cup final two of the last three seasons as the representative of the Western Lacrosse Association.

General manager Lance Andre is doing everything he can to get back in the final, bringing in talent. His first-round draft pick was a Victoria kid who was much coveted by the Victoria Shamrocks, and he used Marshal King as trade bait to land Jeff Shattler – another weapon up front to compliment scorers Curtis Dickson and Ben McIntosh.

Andre is not done. He is working on another deal and says it would make the Burrards’ offence the envy of any National Lacrosse League teams.

“We’re going for it this year. We’re doing everything humanly possible,” said Andre.

However, he said the need for arena ice in Maple Ridge means the Burrards are looking for another place to potentially host it.

Andre said he had to fight with the league to host the event at Cam Neely Arena, because the WLA was concerned there is not enough seating to accommodate the many fans the event draws.

Andre wanted it there.

“When we sell out for playoff games, the atmosphere is just great.”

He won that battle with the league, but couldn’t fight city hall.

The arrangement has always been that the other ice users get the arena as soon as the Burrards’ season is done.

Traditionally, that has not meant the Mann Cup.

The ice will go into the arena, meaning the Burrards would have to pay for the installation of a floor over top of it – the same floor used by the home show and other events when the ice is installed.

The Burrards would also have to purchase a surface for the players. And, the Burrards would be responsible to pay for ice time by teams displaced by the Mann Cup who need to get that outside the community.

Andre had the bill at an estimated $25,000, and that was enough to have him look elsewhere.

“Hosting the Mann Cup at Cam Neely Arena would delay the ice season by a minimum of three weeks,” explained parks and rec business operations manager Russ Brummer.

“The city and Burrards met with a number of ice users back in February to understand the impacts of a delay and determine how we could meet the needs of all those involved. Over the next two months, the city worked closely with the Burrards, but unfortunately for a number of reasons ,the Burrards determined to move forward with a different venue.”

John Olson, president of Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse, said it is disappointing for the young players and their parents.

“Yes, we would have a lot of interest from the minors. It would potentially be the first time ever to have the event in Maple Ridge,” he said.

“With over 700 players in our minor club, we would definitely be supportive of this event. It would be unfortunate to have the event played anywhere but the Burrards’ home arena. This would never happen in Ontario, that’s for sure.”

Andre hopes to take the Mann Cup to the Langley Events Centre if the Burrards get in.

The LEC will also host the Minto Cup junior championship and the World Championships, so it would be a good fit, he said.



