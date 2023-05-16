Canada Baseball Junior National Team calls on Maple Ridge athlete for training camp

Owen Fernandes is playing with the team in the Dominican Republic until May 23

Owen Fernandes, 17, is a Maple Ridge Secondary student who made the Canada Baseball Junior National Team for the Dominican Republic training camp. (Canada Baseball/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge student Owen Fernandes, 17, has once again donned the Baseball Canada Junior National Team uniform as he participates in the Dominican Republic training camp with 31 other Canadian youth star athletes.

This camp, which runs from May 15 to 23, includes 13 games against several Dominican Summer League teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds.

The Junior National Team is back in action tomorrow! ⚾️🇨🇦#BaseballCanada | #JNTDR🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZDwLM59h2Z — Baseball Canada Junior National Team (18U) (@BaseballCANJNT) May 14, 2023

Fernandes is suiting up for the junior national team for the second time in as many months after participating in the Florida spring training camp, which saw him strike out two batters and get a run of his own across the three games that he played in.

In the opening match of the Dominican training camp, Fernandes shared the pitching load with two of his teammates as they faced off against the Phillies DSL.

He managed to strike out two players without allowing a single hit to close out the game in a 1-1 tie.

The young Canadians then found their way into the winners circle as they proceeded to beat the Marlins DSL 6-4 in their first game on Tuesday.

However, the second game saw them get edged out by the Pirates DSL by a score of 3-2.

The junior national team will play one or two games each day until ending the training camp with a game against the Reds DSL on Tuesday, May 23.