Canada’s Christine Sinclair (right) celebrates with Julia Grosso, who scored the winning penalty kick goal against Sweden, during the women’s soccer gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s Christine Sinclair (right) celebrates with Julia Grosso, who scored the winning penalty kick goal against Sweden, during the women’s soccer gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada beats Sweden in penalties to win gold in women’s soccer

It’s the first-ever Olympic title for the Canadian women’s soccer team

The Canadian women’s soccer team is celebrating an Olympic title at the Tokyo Games.

Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the gold medal after the teams finished extra time tied at one.

After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe denied Jonna Andersson’s attempt, Julia Grosso scored the winner to end it.

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Jessie Fleming equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

It’s the first-ever Olympic title for the Canadian women’s soccer team.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 London Games and finished third again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Burrards prospects part of WLA Xtreme Future Stars event

Just Posted

Dog kennels, cat kennels and activity spaces are available for adoption with the SPCA's Maple Ridge branch. (SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)
You can adopt kennels, not just animals at the Maple Ridge SPCA

Goaltender Nate Faccin, picked second overall in the 2021 WLA draft, will be one of the Burrard’s young stars at the WLA Xtreme Future Stars event. (Special to The News)
Burrards prospects part of WLA Xtreme Future Stars event

The rooms were ransacked and a lot of sentimental and valuable items were stolen. (Jennifer Aubrion/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge resident urging community to be vigilant after break-in at her home

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, and Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (The News files)
Help for unemployed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows