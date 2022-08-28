United States’ David Still attempts too tackle Canada’s Josiah Morra during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series pool match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

United States’ David Still attempts too tackle Canada’s Josiah Morra during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series pool match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Canada drops all 3 games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

Canada will play in a 9th place qualifier on Sunday

So much for a happy Hollywood ending.

Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S.

Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5 at halftime.

Josiah Morra, Brock Webster and Anton Ngongo had Canada’s tries against South Africa, and Cooper Coats added a conversion. And against the U.S., Josh Thiel, Morra and Webster had the tries, while Webster also had a convert.

Canada will play in a ninth place qualifier on Sunday against the third-place finisher in Pool C, which consists of Fiji, Ireland, France and Wales.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rugbySports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Hockey League’s Langley Rivermen poke fun at new Penticton Vees logo
Next story
Canada’s rugby women win Wales 31-3, last warm-up match before World Cup

Just Posted

Students in the international program can either enroll for 5 months, 1 year, and long-term until graduation. (Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows International Program Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools welcome hundreds of international students this fall

Mike Murray is hoping to be re-elected to school board in the Saturday, Oct. 15 election. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school board trustee running for re-election feels he has more work to do

CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 190 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Aug. 20 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 28

Leo Benne, president and CEO of Bevo (left), and the rest of his management team will remain significant shareholders as part of the Aurora Cannabis deal.
Pitt Meadows plant propagation facility signs deal with major cannabis provider in Canada

Pop-up banner image