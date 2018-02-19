Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

It was a gold medal finish for Canadians Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in the two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Monday.

The Canadian duo finished with a total time of 3:16.86 in four heats on Sunday and Monday, tying them with Fransesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany.

Related: Kripps preparing for bobsleigh at Olympics

Related: Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

The bronze medal went to the Latvian team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga, with a time of 3:16.91, just 0.05 seconds from first place.

This is the second time two gold medals were awarded for an Olympic bobsleigh event. The other time was in the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, where Pierre Lueders and Dave MacEachern of Canada tied with an Italian team for gold.

Kripps, from Summerland and Kopacz, from London, Ont. were consistently strong in the two-man bobsleigh heats.

The heats were held on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday in the first heat, they finished second, just 0.02 seconds behind Melbardis and Strenga. In the second heat, they finished in third spot, behind two German teams and tied with the South Korean team of Won Yunjong and Seo Youngwoo.

In the first heat on Monday, they were tied for third place with a time of 49.09 seconds, 0.13 seconds away from first place, the same time as the German team of Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber.

Friedrich and Margis of German finished first in that heat, with a time of 48.96 seconds, while the second-place finish went to Melbardis and Strenga of Latvia, with a time of 49.08 seconds.

In the second heat, Kripps and Kopacz finished third, with a time of 49.28 seconds, 0.07 seconds behind Melbardis and Strenga, while Friedrich and Margis finished second with a time of 49.22 seconds.

Two other Canadian teams also competed in the two-man bobsleigh.

Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden finished in seventh place, while Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown finished in 10th place.

Earlier this year, Kripps won the overall World Cup title in the two-man event. He had podium finishes in five of the eight races and did not place lower than fourth.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rebels beat road-weary Giants

Just Posted

Second annual CME in Maple Ridge will tackle topic of chronic diseases

Family physicians are free to attend Chronic Disease Day

Pedestrian hit along Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge

The accident happened at aroung 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon

BIA hosts lantern festival in Maple Ridge

Feb. 23, 4-8 p.m. in the centre court at Haney Place Mall.

Untrending: The world can use more love

No reason that we can’t raise our online standards.

UPDATE: Jr. B Flames take 3-0 lead over Aldergrove in first round

Ridge wins 6-2 Saturday.

Carbon monoxide leak sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

Firefighters evacuated the lone occupant to a waiting ambulance

Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied for first in two-man event at 2018 Winter Olympics

CONTEST: $115,000-prize package helps retailer start up store in downtown Langley

Someone in B.C. will loot and a rare chance to build a brand new business in Langley.

Rebels beat road-weary Giants

Vancouver was playing fourth game in five days

VIDEO: Protesters rally for affordable housing ahead of B.C. budget

Residents call on province to keep locals housed

Update: Highway 97C reopened following multi-vehicle incident

Highway 97C is closed to eastbound traffic near Pennask Summit following an incident Sunday afternon

#Metoo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women: experts

Being painted by the same sweeping brush as those alleged to have mistreated women has angered men

Liberals to dig deeper, aim higher on gender equality in 2018 federal budget

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the budget would include measures to boost women in the workforce

Late-winter snow storm blankets Lower Mainland

Some areas got up to half a foot of snow

Most Read