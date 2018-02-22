Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating silver medalist Kim Boutin waves from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Canada’s Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It’s Boutin’s third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women’s 500 and 1,500.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

Related: Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Just Posted

New parkettes in Silver Valley drew most number of no signatures

But with numbers in, all rec projects for Maple Ridge proceeding

Six Maple Ridge youth to rock the BC Winter Games

Competing in Kamloops this weekend

Child struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on 204th Street.

TransLink ready for the snow

Officials at TransLink say they are ready for the snow that is supposed to fall this weekend

City, province still have differences over design for Haney Bypass

Maple Ridge thoroughfare a two-phase process, intersections first, then widening

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Ry Cooder coming to Vancouver Island MusicFest

American music icon to play in Comox Valley July 14

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls playing ringette in BC Games

Five made the cut from a field of 30

Two Haida men detained for crossing U.S.-Canada border

Edenshaw and Frisby travelled from Alaska to Prince Rupert for the All Native Basketball Tournament

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Most Read