Canada’s Alex Formenton tries to reach the puck during third period action against U Sports at the Q Centre in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

The prospective members of Canada’s world junior team are awaiting the final roster decisions after completing a three-game pre-tournament series against a team of Canadian university hockey players.

The older and larger university players won two of the three games at the Q Centre arena, but Canada’s junior hopefuls displayed the speed attack game they will take into the world tournament that starts Dec. 26 in Vancouver.

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp, but the team must have its roster down to 22 players by Saturday.

Four players were released Thursday, including defencemen Cam Crotty and Calen Addison and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea.

Alex Formenton, one of two returning players from Canada’s defending gold medal champions, was injured Wednesday and did not play Thursday or Friday and his status for the tournament is not known.

All three Canadian goalies, Michael DiPietro, Ian Scott and Matthew Villalta, saw action in Friday’s game.

The Canadian Press

