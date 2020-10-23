The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)

Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

There are reports that the Fraser Valley could be in line for a Canadian Premier League expansion club.

An article posted on a popular soccer website, Transfermarket.us, suggests that the CPL is looking to expand in British Columbia and both the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley Regional District are listed as possibilities.

The CPL, which was founded in 2017, is considered the top of the Canadian soccer system. There are currently eight teams in league, with clubs based in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton, Halifax, Winnipeg and Toronto. B.C. has one team, Pacific FC, in the league based in Victoria.

Pacific FC, which plays out of Langford’s Westhills Stadium, has had a successful entry into the league and averaged over 3,000 fans in the 2019 season.

RELATED: Launch party for Vancouver Island’s new soccer team a success

The Transfermarkt story says it has learned that several German Bundesliga teams are interested in investing in a CPL club, which makes the possibility of expansion more likely.

Their sources suggest that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen could be among those interested in investing.

The @onesoccer Twitter account, one of the largest Canadian social media accounts also weighed in on the potential of a Fraser Valley team, asking social media users what a good name for a team from the region would be.

It’s unclear which Fraser Valley city a CPL team would be located in, but venue possibilities could be Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium, Langley’s McLeod Stadium or Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

Dan Village, the general manager for the Abbotsford Soccer Association, said a CPL franchise in the Fraser Valley has the potential to be a success.

“A Fraser Valley franchise could do very well, in my humble opinion,” he told The News. “Done properly and marketed well, it could be quite a successful entity given the large number of players we have in the Valley. I could see a strong fan base from Surrey to Chilliwack supporting this team. The current B.C. franchise in Langford often has fans coming on buses from as far away as Nanaimo on game day. One could easily see games being hosted not only in one venue but also throughout the Valley.”

Ian Knight, the technical director for the ASA, said the team could be a pipeline for future local soccer talent, including university talent from nearby programs like the University of the Fraser Valley and Trinity Western University.

“There would become a tangible option for potential USport players to access the CPL,” he said of the potential new team. “Obviously, the current contingent of UBC and TWU players within the CPL currently (or who have gone on to the MLS) is testament to this and the hope would be that UFV would have a future player or two graduating to the pro ranks with a franchise in our backyard. In addition, the opportunity for young, aspiring youth players (male and female) to be able to access the professional game environment is crucial to fueling their ambition and long-term involvement in the sport.”

The News has asked the CPL and Pacific FC representatives for comment, but neither has replied.

abbotsfordchilliwackFraser ValleyLangleysoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks agree to two-year deal

Just Posted

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates engaged in an online debate on the environment. (Facebook)
Parties promise improvements to Golden Ears Park

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates debate environmental issues

If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEWS: Get out (or not) to vote

The B.C. election is happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Please make sure to cast your ballot.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows’ NDP incumbent Lisa Beare, believes Reese Witherspoon – seen here in the series “The Morning Show,” could best play her on the big screen. (Special to The News Apple TV+/TNS)
Maple Ridge candidates cast themselves in dramatic comedies

ELECTION LEVITY: MLA hopefuls reveal who should play them on the silver screen

The Jolly Coachman Pub in Pitt Meadows will be closed until Oct. 30 due to a case of COVID-19. (Google)
Pitt Meadows pub stays closed after COVID-19 case

Fraser Health advises patrons to self monitor for symptoms

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner stands outside Fire Hall No. 4. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge fire hall and training centre soon to open

No exact date yet, but fire chief says opening “imminent”

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Most Read