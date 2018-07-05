Eugenie Bouchard of Canada plays a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women’s singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard’s four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian’s run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major.

RELATED: Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Bouchard, won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn’t pull it off.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

RELATED: Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a second-round men’s match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Just Posted

Firearm injury, isolated incident, say Maple Ridge police

Ten-year-old suffered gun shot wound but no threat to public safety

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Summer students at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society sacrifice plastics

Two summer student employees at depot are going plastic-free for July

Burrards tie Lakers, still in first

McDole has big game for hometown club

Physiotherapist recognized for health-care excellence at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Greg Prew acknowledged for his hard work and not giving up on patients

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

5 to start your day

A teen fatally struck by train in South Surrey, devastating fire in North Delta and more

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read