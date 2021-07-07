Looking north at the neighborhood of Paradise Island on Treasure Island, Fla., outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa brings a downpour of rain over the area on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadiens head into stormy Florida for Game 5 of Stanley Cup final with Lightning

Habs have already stared down elimination four times

The Montreal Canadiens quite literally flew into a storm to continue their Stanley Cup final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens arrived in Tampa yesterday just as tropical storm Elsa was gaining strength along Florida’s west coast. The National Weather Service in the U.S. said last night that Elsa was packing winds as high as 121 kilometres per hour and was changed to a Category 1 storm.

Conditions are set to improve in time for tonight’s Game 5, with the Lightning up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and looking to cash in on a chance to claim the Cup on home ice.

The defending champion Lightning were far away from friends and family when they hoisted the Cup last year, celebrating the championship in a bubble environment in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadiens know they still have a mountain to climb to win their 25th Cup title, even if they have some momentum after extending the series with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 4.

However, the Habs have been at their best with their backs against the wall in these playoffs and have already stared down elimination four times.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anderson scores in OT, Habs beat Lightning 3-2 to stay alive in Stanley Cup final

hockeyNHL

Previous story
Fans returning to Abbotsford Centre next week
Next story
Canadian men face tough rugby sevens road at Tokyo Olympics, women medal contenders

Just Posted

Aliya Ameeri was last seen at her west Maple Ridge home mid-afternoon Monday. Mounties confirmed Wednesday she had been located. (Special to The News)
UPDATE: Police confirm missing Maple Ridge teen found

Karen Straker has volunteered with the Maple Ridge Historical Society, assisting with the museum’s archives, for the past 10 years. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) Karen Straker has volunteered with the Maple Ridge Historical Society, assisting with the museum’s archives, for the past 10 years. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Helpers needed for new museum initiatives

Send your letter to the editor in via email to editor@mapleridgenews.com. Include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Affordable housing appears to be an oxymoron

Grant Davey’s mother waited 15 hours for an ambulance that never arrived. (The News/files)
Maple Ridge senior waits 15 hours with broken hip for ambulance that never came