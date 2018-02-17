Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-1 win over the Boston Bruins in NHL hockey action Saturday at Rogers Arena.

Daniel Sedin, Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi and Nic Dowd also scored for the Canucks (22-30-6). Tim Schaller had the lone goal for the Bruins (35-12-8).

Vancouver backup Anders Nilsson got the start in goal, making 44 saves on 45 shots. Boston’s Tuukka Rask made four saves on eight shots before being pulled before the start of the second period for backup Anton Khudobin, who made 13 saves.

Vancouver came out firing in the first period, scoring four goals on nine shots.

Eriksson opened the scoring two minutes in with his ninth of the season, finishing off a play from Daniel Sedin.

Sedin and Horvat both scored their 15th of the season less than a minute apart midway through the period.

Baertschi topped off the period with an unassisted goal for his 13th of the season.

The second period was much of the same for Vancouver, when Dowd tallied just under three minutes in, scoring off a rebound after Jake Virtanen drove hard into the net.

Boston’s Schaller broke the shutout, putting one past Nilsson three minutes into the third period for his 10th of the season.

Midway through the third, Eriksson scored shorthanded for his second of the game.

Heading into the game, Vancouver had the NHL’s third-worst record, while Boston was ranked as the NHL’s third-best team.

Prior to puck drop, Vernon’s Larry “King” Kwong was honoured with a video tribute. Kwong was the first player of Asian descent to play in the National Hockey League.

The Canucks are set to play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Daniel Sedin has a point in four straight games… Baertschi has five points in the past five games, while Horvat has six points in as many games… Thomas Vanek has 68 points in 63 career games against the Bruins… Canucks’ starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was expected to start, but was replaced after he was diagnosed with an illness.

Boston: Langley’s Danton Heinen was held scoreless but had three shots on goal.