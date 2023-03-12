Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Vancouver Canucks’ Phillip Di Giuseppe (left) celebrates with teammate Brock Boeser after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, February 18, 2023. Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

29-year-old winger has 2 goals and 2 assists in 13 games with Vancouver

Phillip Di Giuseppe has agreed to a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old winger has split time between both the Canucks and affiliate Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL this season.

Di Giuseppe has two goals and two assists in 13 games with Vancouver, but he has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford.

After spending all of last season with Abbotsford, Di Giuseppe made his Vancouver debut on Jan. 25 and scored his first goal with the team in his next game on Feb. 6.

Di Giuseppe was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2012 and has also played for the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers across seven years in the NHL.

He has 18 goals and 39 assists in 214 career games on the NHL level.

The Canadian Press

