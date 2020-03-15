Canucks employee tests positive for COVID-19: COO

Individual ‘does not have a fan-facing role’

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Sunday night that a full-time office staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Earlier today, Canucks Sports & Entertainment staff were updated that a member of our full-time office staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Trent Carroll, COO, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, in a statement via the team’s Twitter account.

“The diagnosed individual is receiving care, observing 14-day self-quarantine guidelines and is feeling better. Anyone who may have had contact with the individual have been notified and are also observing self-quarantine for precautionary reasons. As a result, CSE’s offices are closed tomorrow and employees are preparing to work from home wherever possible. We are receiving guidance from the health authorities on next steps.”

The statement said the individual “does not have a fan-facing role and is not in contact with the players, hockey operations personnel or Rogers Arena part-time events staff. Therefore the Public Health Authority has confirmed the public risk of exposure is low.”

“CSE is taking continued, proactive steps to be a responsible member of our community, observing the impact of events and interactions, for the greater good of the health and safety of Metro Vancouver,” the statement read. “We continue to urge everyone to focus on their health and appreciate their patience and understanding during this time.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage here

— VIFD Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanucksCoronavirusNHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

VIDEO: Country music star Madeline Merlo shares her ‘experience’ with Nashville tornado

The artist hails from Maple Ridge

ATV rollover sends one to hospital in Pitt Meadows

Accident happened along Rippington Road

UPDATE: Family homeless after fire destroys their Pitt Meadows home

Took place just after 8 a.m. at a home along the 12200 block of McMyn Road

VIDEO: Windstorm takes out power to thousands across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

About 15 homes without power Sunday morning

CHEF DEZ ON COOKING – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Fare

In addition to being an author and instrucdtor, Chef Dez is the official corporate chef for BC Egg

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks shuts down

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Toilet paper re-seller sets up in Langley Costco parking lot

Social media abuzz at online images

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

Most Read