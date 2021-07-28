Brad Hunt. (The News files)

Brad Hunt. (The News files)

Canucks expected to sign Maple Ridge NHL star Brad Hunt

The defenceman has been with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons

Maple Ridge pro hockey player Brad Hunt is expected to be signed by the Vancouver Canucks today.

According to multiple reports, the 32-year old defenceman will be signing with the Canucks. In a tweet, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said,”Canucks will announce today they have signed Maple Ridge native and defenseman Brad Hunt. They are still in the mix to sign Langley native and defenseman Kyle Burroughs.”

Hunt has been playing with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons since the Wild acquired him in Jan. 2019. He is expected to be in a similar role of a reserve defender for the Canucks.

Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning announced on July 26 that the club extended offers to seven players – Guillaume Brisebois, Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi and Elias Pettersson – to retain their negotiating rights.

They later signed forward Conor Garland to a five-year contract to the tune of $4.95 million per year.

The Canucks are also expected to sign Kyle Burroughs from Langley who has been playing for the Colorado Avalanche.

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penny Oleksiak swims into Canada’s record books after earning sixth career medal

Just Posted

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries team handed out water bottles, to all who wanted them during the last heat wave at the end of June, at Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network advises public to check on elderly during upcoming heat wave

Brad Hunt. (The News files)
Canucks expected to sign Maple Ridge NHL star Brad Hunt

Taeya was airlifted and taken to B.C. Children’s Hospital after the crash. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
GoFundMe set up for Maple Ridge crash survivor

The Banana Boat, is the latest business to sign up with the Ridge Meadows RCMP for the Safe Place Program initiative. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows business signs up for Safe Place Program with Ridge Meadows RCMP