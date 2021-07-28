Canucks expected to sign Maple Ridge NHL star Brad Hunt

The defenceman has been with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons

Maple Ridge pro hockey player Brad Hunt is expected to be signed by the Vancouver Canucks today.

According to multiple reports, the 32-year old defenceman will be signing with the Canucks. In a tweet, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal said,”Canucks will announce today they have signed Maple Ridge native and defenseman Brad Hunt. They are still in the mix to sign Langley native and defenseman Kyle Burroughs.”

Hunt has been playing with the Minnesota Wild for the past three seasons since the Wild acquired him in Jan. 2019. He is expected to be in a similar role of a reserve defender for the Canucks.

Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning announced on July 26 that the club extended offers to seven players – Guillaume Brisebois, Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi and Elias Pettersson – to retain their negotiating rights.

They later signed forward Conor Garland to a five-year contract to the tune of $4.95 million per year.

The Canucks are also expected to sign Kyle Burroughs from Langley who has been playing for the Colorado Avalanche.