Canucks open road trip with 6-4 win over sagging Senators in Ottawa

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin (30) watches the puck after losing his helmet as defenceman Jack Rathbone (3) defends against Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7), behind, during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip.

Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead.

Tim Stutzle got a power-play goal at 14:03 to pull the Senators to within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Studnicka capitalized on an Ottawa turnover in their own end to give the Canucks a 5-3 lead at 14:59.

Claude Giroux scored to make the score 5-4 with another power-play goal for the Senators, this one at 17:09. Elias Pettersson ended the late madness with an empty-net goal at 19:15.

Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (4-6-3), while Spencer Martin made 37 saves for the win.

The Senators (4-8-0), who have now lost six straight, got their other goals from Drake Batherson and Travis Hamonic along with a 22-save performance from Cam Talbot.

The Senators put in a dominating performance in the second period that included a 19-8 advantage in shots, but it was the Canucks who scored the lone goal of the period.

Mikheyev tied the game 2-2 at 13:50 of the second as he took a pass from Quinn Hughes and beat Talbot in tight.

READ MORE: B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

The beginning and the end of the first period were hectic as the Senators scored in the opening minute while both teams netted a goal in the period’s final minute.

After Alex DeBrincat beat out an icing call he got the puck behind the net and found Batherson alone for the game’s first goal just 50 seconds in.

The teams went scoreless for much of the period after that until Horvat tied the game for the Canucks at 19:07. The tie was short-lived as Hamonic beat Martin with a point shot just 16 seconds later.

NOTES

The game Tuesday was the first of two between the clubs this season. They will meet again in Vancouver on March 11. … The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from the Belleville Senators Monday and he made his season debut Tuesday. … Nils Hoglander, Kyle Burroughs and Riley Stillman were scratches for the Canucks. Nick Holden, Dylan Gambrell and Magnus Hellberg were the scratches for the Senators.

UP NEXT

Following the completion of their three-game home swing, the Senators will hit the road for a pair of games Thursday and Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, respectively.

The Canucks, meanwhile, will play the second game of their five-game road trip in Montreal against the Canadiens on Wednesday night before taking on the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

