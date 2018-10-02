Canucks will forgo naming a captain for the second time in franchise history (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

The Vancouver Canucks will forgo naming a captain for the 2018-19 NHL season.

This will be the second time the club has declined to name a team leader — the last time being back in the 1974-75 season.

General manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green announced on Tuesday the leadership appointments of defensemen Alex Edler and Chris Tanev and forwards Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter who will serve as alternate captains for the upcoming season.

“Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev form our leadership group as alternate captains, supported by a wider group of veteran players,” said Green in a news release.

“Our team culture will be built from leadership by committee. It will be a big part of our process and our identity each and every game.”

Benning and Green also announced the Canucks’ 23-man opening night roster ahead of the season and home opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Rogers Arena.

FORWARDS (13)

  • Sven Baertschi
  • Jay Beagle
  • Brock Boeser
  • Loui Eriksson
  • Nikolay Goldobin
  • Markus Granlund
  • Bo Horvat
  • Brendan Leipsic
  • Tyler Motte
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Tim Schaller
  • Brandon Sutter
  • Jake Virtanen

DEFENCEMEN (8)

  • Alex Biega
  • Michael Del Zotto
  • Alexander Edler
  • Erik Gudbranson
  • Ben Hutton
  • Derrick Pouliot
  • Troy Stecher
  • Christopher Tanev

GOALTENDERS (2)

  • Jacob Markstrom
  • Anders Nilsson

*Antoine Roussel begins the season on injured reserve

*Thatcher Demko begins the season on non-roster injured reserve

