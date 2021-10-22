Celebrating the life of Maple Ridge junior hockey team owner

A celebration of life for former Ridge Meadows Flames owner Ray Stonehouse is scheduled for Oct. 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the Burnaby Winter Club.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League will honour Stonehouse, who was active in Junior B hockey, and served as the PJHL President.

“We are appreciative that we are able to finally have the chance to recognize and remember Ray,” said PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto. “The PJHL would not be what it is today without his efforts.”

Stonehouse passed away in July at the age of 76. He owned a team for 25 years, sellling it in 2005. His teams won the Keystone Cup, Cyclone Taylor Cup, and were three-time PJHL league champions.

In 2020, Stonehouse was nominated to be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. His hall of fame biography noted that he started with the league in 1980 when it was called the West Coast Junior Hockey League, and described him as “an integral part of the success of Junior B Hockey in British Columbia.”

PJHL players will be wearing decals with the initials RS on their helmets to honour Stonehouse this season.

In accordance with the current Provincial Health Order, masks and vaccination passports will be required for entry into the memorial.