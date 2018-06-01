Championship ball team holds reunion

Western Canadian midget champs in 1998

Twenty years ago, the 1998 midget AAA Royals won the provincial and western Canadian championships under coach Vaughan Nelson.

This Saturday, Hammond Stadium, starting at noon, there will be a reunion on the 20th anniversary of that great season, with a presentation, a barbecue, and two college prep games by today’s Royals.

Luke Rogers, who patrolled the outfield for that winning team, said the sign commemorating their win has been moved from the field in Albion to Hammond Stadium. It lists all the players from the championship team. Those players wanted to get together to mark the occasion, with their parents and their children joining for another day at the ball park.

That team that had gone a little better than .500 on the season, but caught fire during the provincials in Gibsons Landing. In the semi-finals, they played an all-star team out of the Okanagan that had been heavily favoured to win it all, and upset them.

“And then we went on an absolute tear,” said Rogers, and it carried them right to a Western Canadian Championship in Swift Current, Sask.

They plan to get out their old trophy on Saturday, and recall every shutout pitched and grand slam.

Rogers said the guys would get to the field early and stay late, hanging out and enjoying camaraderie.

“It was the way a team should be,” he said.

Chad Nelson, a pitcher amd outfielder, and the coach’s kid, remembers playing with the same guys back when they won provincials at the mosquito level, and every summer through their midget championship season.

“It’s 20 years later, and we have memories that have lasted a lifetime,” he said. “And they all loved the coach – my dad.”

That was the first western Canadian midget championship, and the local association won again in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2009.

The Royals will play the Chilliwack Cougars in a double header at noon at 3 p.m.

The local hardball association urges fans to “Come on out to see some RMMBA baseball history, and watch some great ball!”

Previous story
B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey
Next story
Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Just Posted

Championship ball team holds reunion

Western Canadian midget champs in 1998

City: No water balloons at the Pitt Meadows Day parade please

Water balloons causing hazards

Gordon Ladd on the secrets to a long life

Maple Ridge ‘Senator’ celebrates turning 100

Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

Sky-high insurance premium hits Pitt Meadows farmer

Facing ICBC bill of $40,000 to ensure 16-year-old Dodge Caravan

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

BREAKING: Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Four-year-old B.C. girl hit by bus while on vacation

Lila Jane Zuest is in critical condition in an Ontario hospital, a GoFundMe page has been created

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read