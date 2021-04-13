Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

Fairgrounds to be used as public parking for mass vaccination site at Cloverdale Rec. Centre

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)

The 2021 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair has been cancelled.

After Fraser Health has set up a vaccination site at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre, the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association has decided to offer the Fairgrounds as free public parking for people getting vaccines.

“We support everyone that is getting vaccinated,” said Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association. “Until this health emergency has been corralled up, everyone needs to do everything they can for the sake of our community.”

Earlier this year, the Rodeo Association announced the event would be postponed until later in fall.

In a press release, Claypool said the rodeo and fair is scheduled to return for the Victoria Day weekend (May 20-23) in 2022. The rodeo’s 75th anniversary will be celebrated then.

Claypool added the association is sad they are unable to host the event. He said everyone involved offers their thanks and support to the rodeo’s fans, sponsors, and the community.

“Everyone’s understanding will be rewarded next year with an exciting, rip-roaring shindig well worth the wait.”

This is now the fourth time in 75 years the rodeo has been forced to cancel and the second year in a row.

The rodeo and fair attracts more than 100,000 visitor each year over four days. The event has an army of volunteers, more than 500, that work throughout the year to help plan and run the event.

This year would have been the rodeo’s 75th anniversary and the Country Fair’s 133rd.



