Clutch shots keep Masaro on top of Haney Masters Curling League

The Angelo Masaro rink produced some late shots to pull-off a come-from-behind victory to remain the only undefeated team in Haney Masters’ Curling League play.

Masaro and third Max Albrechtsen each provided clutch shots in the late ends in defeating last session’s champion Bill McDowell to record an 8-6 win. Lead Chuck McCafferty and second, Ron Smith, set up the final ends after being down 6-5 going into the final three ends.

McDowell, along with Rudy Baird, Ed Belsey and Terry Lajeunesse, almost salvaged a tie after Baird produced a great draw to the button in the last end only to see Masaro follow suit with a finesse tap-back to ensure the win.