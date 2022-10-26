Costumed cyclists racing in Maple Ridge park

The 2022 Pumpkin Cross event will take place on Oct. 30 at Albion Fairgrounds

The annual Pumpkin Cross will take place for the first time at Albion Fairgrounds on Oct. 30. (Scott Robarts/Special to The News)

After taking a two-year hiatus, Pumpkin Cross is back for its 14th annual event taking place on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The popular Halloween-themed bike race has a brand new home this year, with riders being invited to the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge.

As a cyclocross event, Pumpkin Cross involves racers completing many short laps across various types of terrain, making the Albion Fairgrounds a good home for the competition.

However, the actual race is only a part of what makes this annual event so interesting.

As race organizer Barry Lyster explains, “as always, the hardest-fought race of the event is the prize for the best costume.”

Each of the racers are encouraged to wear whatever costume they’d like, with awards being given out for the best costume. Past participants have worn everything from Marvin the Martian costumes to inflatable minion suits.

READ MORE: Pumpkin Cross racing in Maple Ridge

There is also going to be a free beginner women’s skills clinic held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., which is to be hosted by cyclocross multiple world champion Sandra Walter.

Registration for the event is open until midnight of Thursday, Oct. 27, with all ages and skill levels being encouraged to participate.

“The event is geared to all abilities and ages of cyclists with the number one goal of having a great and spooky time on two wheels,” said Lyster.

The race day on Oct. 30 will start at approximately 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. To register for the event or find more information, visit https://www.bikereg.com/pumpkin-cross.

RELATED: Maple Ridge cyclist chosen as a hometown hero

CyclingHalloweenmaple ridge