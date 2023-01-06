Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night.

Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record.

The league’s hockey operations department picked the first 32 All-Stars, one from each team. Fans will choose the final 12 players who make it — three skaters and a goalie from each division — with a Twitter component involved for the first time.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP Cale Makar from the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche was also among those chosen. Vegas’ Logan Thompson was the first rookie goaltender to make an All-Star team since Anaheim’s John Gibson in 2016.

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 3-4 in South Florida.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Ovechkin, Crosby, G Igor Shesterkin (N.Y. Rangers), F Brock Nelson (N.Y. Islanders), F Jack Hughes (New Jersey), F Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina), F Johnny Gaudreau (Columbus), F Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

F Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), F Tage Thompson (Buffalo), G Linus Ullmark (Boston), F Dylan Larkin (Detroit), F Matthew Tkachuk (Florida), F Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), F Mitch Marner (Toronto), F Nick Suzuki (Montreal)

CENTRAL DIVISION

Makar, F Jason Robertson (Dallas), F Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota), F Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), F Clayton Keller (Arizona), D Seth Jones (Chicago), D Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), G Juuse Saros (Nashville)

PACIFIC DIVISION

Thompson, F Connor McDavid (Edmonton), F Matty Beniers (Seattle), F Troy Terry (Anaheim), F Kevin Fiala (Los Angeles), F Nazem Kadri (Calgary), F Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), D Erik Karlsson (San Jose)

hockeyNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, able to talk
Next story
Two Kelowna Rockets coming home with gold and silver from World Juniors

Just Posted

Home Restaurant in Maple Ridge offers delivery to its customers through Skip the Dishes. (Home Restaurant/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurants call for further delivery fee restrictions in the new year

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society is one of many non-profit organizations that is currently struggling to find volunteers. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society faces a 50% drop in volunteers

Hammond Elementary, Maple Ridge Elementary, and Maple Ridge Secondary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday

Rolley Lake and Golden Ears Provincial Parks are filling up quickly this season. (The News files)
Reservation system open for camping at Golden Ears park in Maple Ridge