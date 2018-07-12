Crush hosting under-16 provincials

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association is hosting the under-16 provincials this weekend.

Sixteen C team from around B.C., including the Ridge Meadows Crush, are competing at Albion Sports Complex in east Maple Ridge.

The opening ceremonies take place Friday, 4:30 p.m. in Albion.

The medal games take place Sunday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Tom Bowen, with RMMSA, said three teams from Division 14 – Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission – qualified for the provincials.

The Rage went 15-4 in league play this season and went 6-0 to win gold at a tournament in Summerland. The Rage, despite playing short due to injuries, finished third at the Fleetwood tournament the following weekend.

The team won two other tournaments and came second in another.

“This has undoubtedly been one my most memorable seasons with an incredible team of determined young women,” said coach Josko Dujmovic.

In the district playdowns, the Rage fell to the Mission Mayhem, which is also competing at provincials.

“Looking ahead to the provincials, the girls know this will be tough tournament with the 16 best u-16 C teams gathered from B.C.,” said Dujmovic.

“Our spirits are high and the team is focused. Going into this championships with a completely different mind set, we’ve played a few of these teams previously and are optimistic that we will do well. We’ll be looking for that swan song if we should happen to face Mission again,” he added.

“Either way, and no matter the outcome. The memories and friendships made, out weigh any medal a person could ask for. To have a team such as this is every coach’s dream. I couldn’t be more proud with this group of beautiful, spirited and determined young women. I have no doubt they will do well.”

Members of the Rage: Gabrielle Dujmovic, Jocelyn Conlon, Nayla MacCorkindale, Ashlee Grenn, Macy Coulter, Rylee Cumarasamy, Jullianna Jarvis, Emma-Sofia Calabrese, Sophie Breckenridge, Gabrielle Morness, Emily Watts, Hannah Simard, Jordan Rodgerson, Emma Anderson and Mallory Chilton. Asst. Coach: Mike Coulter is assistant coach. Crystal Morness is manager.