Crush hosting under-16 provincials

Top 16 fastpitch teams playing in Albion.

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association is hosting the under-16 provincials this weekend.

Sixteen C team from around B.C., including the Ridge Meadows Crush, are competing at Albion Sports Complex in east Maple Ridge.

The opening ceremonies take place Friday, 4:30 p.m. in Albion.

The medal games take place Sunday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Tom Bowen, with RMMSA, said three teams from Division 14 – Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission – qualified for the provincials.

The Rage went 15-4 in league play this season and went 6-0 to win gold at a tournament in Summerland. The Rage, despite playing short due to injuries, finished third at the Fleetwood tournament the following weekend.

The team won two other tournaments and came second in another.

“This has undoubtedly been one my most memorable seasons with an incredible team of determined young women,” said coach Josko Dujmovic.

In the district playdowns, the Rage fell to the Mission Mayhem, which is also competing at provincials.

“Looking ahead to the provincials, the girls know this will be tough tournament with the 16 best u-16 C teams gathered from B.C.,” said Dujmovic.

“Our spirits are high and the team is focused. Going into this championships with a completely different mind set, we’ve played a few of these teams previously and are optimistic that we will do well. We’ll be looking for that swan song if we should happen to face Mission again,” he added.

“Either way, and no matter the outcome. The memories and friendships made, out weigh any medal a person could ask for. To have a team such as this is every coach’s dream. I couldn’t be more proud with this group of beautiful, spirited and determined young women. I have no doubt they will do well.”

Members of the Rage: Gabrielle Dujmovic, Jocelyn Conlon, Nayla MacCorkindale, Ashlee Grenn, Macy Coulter, Rylee Cumarasamy, Jullianna Jarvis, Emma-Sofia Calabrese, Sophie Breckenridge, Gabrielle Morness, Emily Watts, Hannah Simard, Jordan Rodgerson, Emma Anderson and Mallory Chilton. Asst. Coach: Mike Coulter is assistant coach. Crystal Morness is manager.

Previous story
Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1

Just Posted

Maple Ridge country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Crush hosting under-16 provincials

Top 16 fastpitch teams playing in Albion.

‘Homelessness is a housing issue’

Mayoral candidate Ernie Daykin and Coun. Craig Speirs weigh in on what has happened in Surrey

Fifth dog park opens in Maple Ridge

The park is located beneath the Golden Ears bridge at the end of Wharf Street.

Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Flower thefts at Surrey roadside memorial astound mourning family

Thieves constantly pilfering flowers placed for young woman killed by drunk driver

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

20 years later: Police look to crack case after man’s body found

Mystery man’s body was found in a heavily wooded area in Port Coquitlam

Most Read