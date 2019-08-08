Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Miriam Brouwer (far left), Laurie Jussaume, Erin Atwell and Maggie Coles-Lyster celebrate their second place finish on Aug. 2 in Lima, Peru during the Pan Am Games. (Erin Atwell/Instagram)

Maple Ridge athletes are competing for Canada at the Pan American Games, and cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster already has a silver medal.

She was with the B.C. track cyclist team that took second in the women’s pursuit at the Games in Lima, Peru. The U.S. took gold.

It was a personal best time for the NextGen team from Canada.

In water polo, Matthew Halajian of Maple Ridge scored five goals as the Canadian men beat Cuba 20-11 on Tuesday.

The win gave Canada second place in their pool, with two wins and one loss after the preliminary round. They were advancing to the quarter-finals on Thursday against Mexico.

Halajian scored three goals in a 20-7 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

On Monday the Canucks lost to Team USA 13-11. Halajian scored twice.

Monika Eggens is with the high scoring Canadian women’s water polo team, who had wins of 20-5 over Cuba, 28-2 and 27-6 over Mexico in a perfect preliminary round. Eggens scored three goals in each game.

Thursday they beat Venezuela 22-3 in a quarter-final, and advanced to a semi-final on Friday against Brazil.

Softball centre fielder Larissa Franklin has been one of the most consistent hitters with Team Canada and also in the medal hunt.

They beat Puerto Rico 3-1 in their opener on Sunday, as Franklin had a hit in two at bats.

Then on Monday she drove in three runs, smacking a double over the head of the centre fielder, as Canada hammered Venezuela 8-0 on Monday.

Canada lost 6-1 to the U.S. on Tuesday, but Wednesday bounced back with a 7-0 win over host Peru. Franklin had two hits in four trips to the plate and an RBI in the latter game.

They are playing Mexico on Thursday, well on their way to a win at press time. The semi-finals will be played on Friday.



