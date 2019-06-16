Cyclists lapped the streets of downtown Maple Ridge Sunday morning during the 17th annual Race the Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Cyclists take over Maple Ridge

More than 100 cyclists took part in the 17th annual Race the Ridge

More than 100 cyclists raced the streets downtown Maple Ridge Sunday morning during the 17th annual Race the Ridge.

Numbers were lower than in previous years, said organizer Barry Lyster with Local Ride, a result, he said, of moving the race from the end of April to mid-June.

“It’s a busy cycling weekend but we have 100 of the best riders out here,” said Lyster.

“We’re starting something special,” he said of the move to have the race coincide with the first ever City of Maple Ridge Car Free Day.

“Partnering up on this will be a good thing moving forward,” he said, adding that he is hoping the partnership with the city will lead to more national racers participating.

The start and finish line for the town core criterium was located at McIntosh Avenue and 224 Street. Racers headed west to 223 Street then south to 119 Avenue where they turned back to 224 Street and then around the loop in Memorial Peace Park before heading to 223 Street again.

Maple Ridge riders to look for on Sunday were Brett Wakefield racing for Giant Vancouver in the cat 1 and 2 masters, Paul Craik and Wayne Bradford racing for United Velo Racing in the cat 3 masters and master men 35 plus and Katrin Rytir racing for DEVO pb Fortius in the youth open girls category.

 

