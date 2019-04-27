Dash for Diabetes run Saturday

Mad Dashers founders Randy MacKirdy and Nelia Avila organized the Dash for Diabetes in Pitt Meadows on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The first annual Dash for Diabetes was held in Pitt Meadows’ scenic Osprey Village riverside neighbourhood on Saturday morning, with participants taking part in a 5k run/walk or a 10k run.

The event was organized to support Diabetes Canada by the founders of the Mad Dashers group, Nelia Avila and Randy MacKirdy. They raised approximately $2,000 in the first event. The run took participants through the picturesque community and on paths beside the Fraser River.

The Mad Dashers are planning more diabetes fundraisers, including a bowling event, and pub nights. Their name is an acronym for making a difference.

Matt Ramsden and Jayme Eke cross the finish line. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Mood Therapy band provided musical entertainment for the run. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)