Mad Dashers founders Randy MacKirdy and Nelia Avila organized the Dash for Diabetes in Pitt Meadows on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Dash for Diabetes run Saturday

Mad Dashers host event in Pitt Meadows

The first annual Dash for Diabetes was held in Pitt Meadows’ scenic Osprey Village riverside neighbourhood on Saturday morning, with participants taking part in a 5k run/walk or a 10k run.

The event was organized to support Diabetes Canada by the founders of the Mad Dashers group, Nelia Avila and Randy MacKirdy. They raised approximately $2,000 in the first event. The run took participants through the picturesque community and on paths beside the Fraser River.

The Mad Dashers are planning more diabetes fundraisers, including a bowling event, and pub nights. Their name is an acronym for making a difference.

For information on the group email maddashers@yahoo.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Matt Ramsden and Jayme Eke cross the finish line. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Mood Therapy band provided musical entertainment for the run. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

James Cardwell was the first to cross the finish line in the five kilometer race. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Just Posted

Food drive in Pitt Meadows on Saturday

Donations at Wesbrooke and Save-On-Foods for Friends in Need Food Bank

MacDuff’s Call: Seeing the need for Earth Day

ARMS makes several small requests.

Ramblers host annual Nick Wilkes Invitational Meet

Numerous medal performances by Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes

BC Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

West Coast Express boardings rise 10 per cent in Maple Ridge

TransLink’s annual review shows record transit ridership

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Winter weather causes accidents on Coquihalla Highway

Slippery and wet conditions causing a number of car accidents

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

One dead following shooting in Surrey

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

VIDEO: Giants defeat Chiefs in Game 5, advancing to WHL finals

Vancouver’s major junior hockey franchise took Spokane four games to win the Western Conference title

Most Read