Olympique Lyonnais’ Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women’s Ballon d’Or award during the Golden Ball award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Awarded every year by France Football magazine since Stanley Matthews won it in 1956, the Ballon d’Or, Golden Ball for the best player of the year will be given to both a woman and a man. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

After asking the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or if she twerked, French DJ Martin Solveig then said sorry.

Even though Ada Hegerberg said she hadn’t been offended by the twerking question during Monday’s award ceremony, Solveig still apologized on Twitter after his comment caused a social media stir.

He tweeted, “I didn’t know that this could be seen as such an offence,” and added: “This was a joke, probably a bad one.”

READ MORE: Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

A clip from the ceremony of the DJ asking the 23-year-old Norwegian if she could twerk and her responding “Non” in French quickly racked up millions of views.

Hegerberg said Solveig also apologized to her personally, even though “I wasn’t upset.”

She cheerfully said, “I got to dance a bit and I got the Ballon d’Or.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

Just Posted

Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

Refresher for recreation re-do in Ridge

New council gets update on $49.5 million in projects

Pitt Meadows celebrates community Christmas Friday

Annual event comes in out of the rain, starting an hour earlier this year

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

Expect plan to upgrade aging CF-18s next May, defence officials say

Feds plan to invest $3 billion over next decade to keep CF-18s going until new fighter-jets bought

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Former Surrey Hindu priest charged with sexual assault

Rajpal Sharma, 55, is accused in connection with an offence alleged to have been committed in 2015

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Most Read