Eight birdies lift Pitt Meadows junior golfer to another win

Pitt Meadows junior golfer Jaden August continued his hot summer with another big win on Aug. 29 and 30.

Competing in the highly competitive Maple Leaf Junior Tour Bantam Boys division, August, 13, blazed his way around the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, with eight birdies in round one alone to shoot incredible scores of 67 and 70 for a 137 (-7) score, continuing his hot streak this season.

In a field of 22 golfers, he finished six strokes ahead of the second-place finisher

Another local golfer, Elsa Wu of Maple Ridge, finished second in the U-15 girls. The 12-year-old shot rounds of 77 and 78 for a 155 score.

Next up is the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Course in Richmond, on Oct. 1-2. It is the last event before the MJT National Championship in Florida this November.

READ ALSO: Five-goal outburst propels U.S. to 5-2 win over Canada in women’s world hockey action