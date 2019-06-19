Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

LAS VEGAS — Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

The 20-year-old Pettersson beat out St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Dahlin for the award. Pettersson joins Pavel Bure (1992) as the only Calder winners in Canucks history.

Pettersson provided an offensive jolt to the Canucks in his first North American season, scoring a goal on his first NHL shot and seamlessly adapting to the world’s best league. One year after Vancouver drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2017, Pettersson posted a rookie-best 28 goals and 38 assists as a tremendous playmaker with a wicked shot.

Pettersson is the 31st player in NHL history to lead all rookies in goals, assists and points.

Pettersson was the overwhelming choice among the 171 voters, receiving 151 first-place votes and 1,650 points. Binnington (18 first-place votes, 1,072 points) was second and Dahlin (1 first-place vote, 661 points) third.

The second Canucks player in as many seasons to be voted a Calder finalist (Brock Boeser finished second in 2018).

READ MORE: 'We're going to be better next year': Canucks look forward

Will be updated

