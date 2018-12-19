Elite hockey prospects playing in Langley

Team USA pre-tournament game brings Quinn and Jack Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks best prospect not in the NHL, and his brother who is projected to be drafted first overall in the coming NHL entry draft, will both be playing at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday.

Brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes are stars on the roster for Team USA’s entry in the IIHF 2019 World Junior Championship, and they will be in an pre-tourney exhibition game against the Czech Republic at 7 p.m.

The World Junior Championship gets underway Dec. 26, with the gold-medal game set for Jan. 5. The annual under-20 tournament is being held at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and Victoria’s Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Defenceman Quinn, who plays for the University of Michigan, was picked seventh overall last June by the Canucks.

The American team also features another Canuck prospect, forward Tyler Madden, a third-round pick in 2018.

Twenty-five of the U.S. players have been drafted or signed into the NHL, while 16 members of the Czech Republic have also been drafted.

Finland battles Denmark on Wednesday (Dec. 19) at 7 p.m.

The Finish roster includes highly-touted forward prospect Kaapo Kakko, who is currently ranked second for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Also aiming to crack the Finnish roster is Vancouver Canucks draft pick Toni Utunen. The defenceman was a fifth-round pick of the Canucks in 2018.

A dozen games in nine different communities are being held from Dec. 19-23, as the 10 competing teams get a few last looks at their respective players before finalizing their rosters ahead of the tourney.

“This series of exhibition games will give thousands of British Columbians the opportunity to see top notch international junior hockey in their home communities,” said Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts can culture. “The Province of British Columbia is committed to hosting events like these to help inspire more people to get physically active and to boost local businesses.”

Tickets are available in two-game packs or individually. Click here for game one and here for game two.

