Empire Equestrian team flies high at hunter jumper event

Kaitlyn Harbour and her team at Empire Equestrian in Maple Ridge competed and succeeded at a recent three-day hunter jumper competition held at Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Center.

Harbour rode Cosmopolitan – her five-year-old warmblood cross mare – winning first in two one-metre open jumper events, which secured the championship title in their division.

The whole Empire team had an amazing weekend of great rides and results, she said. Sadie Shipman and Tea Time were reserve champion in the 2’9” hunter division, as well as third in the mini medal.

Georgia Dalrymple and Hemi were champion in the 2’6” jumper division, as well as first in the $1,000 jumper derby.

Grace Beeley and Giaco’s Secret were reserve champion in the 2’6” hunter division.

Georgia Dalrymple and Flower Power had great placings in the two-foot hunter division.

Danika Sojka and Flower Power had great placings in the 18” hunter division over fences and on the flat, and Madelyn Serginson piloted some lovely rounds on Hemi and pinned well in the 18” hunter divisions.

The team is looking forward to one final rated competition at the end of the month at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley.

