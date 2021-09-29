Equestrian athletes get ‘Game Ready’ at camp in Maple Ridge

Athletes attended the first Game Ready Athlete Training camp in Maple Ridge in preparation for the 2022 and 2024 summer games. (Sandy Underwood/Special to The News)

Horse Council BC hosted a development camp in Maple Ridge for equestrian athletes, in preparation for the BC Summer Games of 2022 and 2024.

The BC Summer Games of 2022 will be held in Prince George, and the 2024 games will be held in Maple Ridge. Horse Council BC is therefore creating this developmental opportunity for equi-athletes who want to compete in these games, said competition manager Sandy Underwood.

On Sept. 18 and 19, the horse council organized their first BC Summer Games “Game Ready Athlete Development Camp” at the Maple Ridge EquiSports Centre. In a social media post, the organization said, “#GameReady Our first BC Summer Games Athlete Development Camp was a hit! It was great to see young equestrians learning and laughing at #MREC.”

The organization also gave a nod to coaches Andrea Strain, Darcie Kerkhoven, Burgi Rommel and Gabe Aniello, and said that the event would not have been possible without them.

“A huge thanks to our great presenters teaching valuable #equestrianskills and what the #BCSummerGames is about,” the council further stated.

A total of 23 young athletes from a variety of disciplines such as dressage, eventing, jumping and vaulting, attended the camp. Of the total equestrian athletes attending the camp, two were from Pitt Meadows while others came all the way from North Vancouver to Hope and the Island, said Underwood. A jumper-rider Jordyn Hopia, and eventer Hadley Jack were the two local names in the group.

Jack took the skills she learned from watching and listening to BC Summer Games Gold Medalist and Paralympic Groom Courtney Palleson — who was also on the roster of those coaching and guiding the young athletes — and put them to the test.

“In fact, Hadley was even given the Best Horse Inspection Presentation and Turnout Award,” said Underwood.

According to Underwood, similar camps will be held all over the province in Spring to help the young athletes prepare and train to put their best foot forward during the games.

