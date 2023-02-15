A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements

Audit launched after reports that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit

An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge called for the audit in June after several media outlets reported that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit.

She requested the investigation to ensure that public funds had only been used to support amateur hockey.

A summary of the audit made several conclusions, including that funds disbursed by the federal government to Hockey Canada have been used for the intended purpose.

It also found that Hockey Canada had an adequate internal control framework and a budgeting process in place.

Some improvements were suggested, such as aligning the financial coding to the contribution agreements funded categories, reviewing the salaries recorded, and documenting financial processes.

RELATED: Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

Federal Politicshockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Burrards take gold and bronze at Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships

Just Posted

The last Family Day celebration in Pitt Meadows happened back in 2020 and drew approximately 2,000 attendees of all ages. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Family Day happenings in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards take gold and bronze at Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships

Maple Ridge Lapidary Club member, Mike Stewart poses with his recent soapstone carving “THE KRACKEN” also showing a musical note carved by Mike’s wife Brigitte. Mike and Brigitte are vendors at the show Feb 25, 26. 10 to 4 p.m. each day. (Special to The News)
Explore geodes and gems at Maple Ridge Lapidary Club show

Lauren Curtis celebrates her win after becoming the 2022 Canada U18 Women’s Hammer Champion. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete recognized by BC Athletics