The Vancouver College Fighting Irish defeated Langley’s Mountain Eagles 71-40 in the opening round of the junior boys basketball provincial invitational championships at the Langley Events Centre. The Irish are one of four teams left standing for the provincial crown. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

The semifinals are set.

From 32 teams who tipped off on Saturday morning, only four remain standing in their quest for the junior boys basketball provincial invitational championship.

The No. 1 seed entering the tournament is one of those four still in the hunt as the top-ranked Vancouver College Fighting Irish are set to face the No. 5 St. George’s Saints in a battle of Vancouver private schools.

The other semifinal features the underdog Belmont Bulldogs. The Vancouver Island squad entered the championships ranked No. 23 and they are set to go up against the No. 3 Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers of Cloverdale.

The semifinals are set for Monday (Feb. 26) on the south court at the Langley Events Centre.

The Irish and Saints clash at 3 p.m. and are followed by the Bulldogs and Panthers at 4:30 p.m.

The losers will play for bronze on Feb. 27 at 4:30 p.m. with the gold-medal game tipping off at 6 p.m.


