(Contributed) Pitt Meadows’ Atle Koelmell, a fourth-year veteran for the UFV Cascades, scored the first goal of his career in Canada West play.

First goal in Canada West a big one

Atle Koellmel in fourth season with Cascades

There was a jubilant moment for a Pitt Meadows soccer standout, as Atle Koellmel, a fourth-year defender for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades, scored the first goal of his career in Canada West play.

The strike got the Valley men their first conference win of the season in a 3-1 triumph over the UNBC Timberwolves on Sept. 1.

Koellmel, who came on as a substitute in the 85th minute, salted away the win on a counterattack with the T-Wolves pressing forward.

Jehmrod Kahlon did the heavy lifting, stealing the ball in Cascades territory and going on a 45-yard run the other way before slipping a pass over to Koellmel, and his first touch was a right-footed shot into the right side of the net.

He celebrated like he’d scored dozens of them before, posing with his arms crossed emphatically as his teammates mobbed him.

“It was euphoric to say the least,” Koellmel said with a chuckle afterward.

“I have a couple of celebrations in the locker, and that was just the one that felt most right for the situation. We knew the win was secured after the goal, and that’s what the celebrations are for.”

 

