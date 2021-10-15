The Ridge Meadows Flames play for a share of first place on Friday night.

The Ridge Meadows Flames play for a share of first place on Friday night.

First place up for grabs tonight at The Cam in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Flames host first-place Langley Trappers Friday

The Ridge Meadows Flames offence broke out again, in a 5-1 win over the Richmond Sockeyes on Thursday night.

That improves their record in the Pacific Junior Hockey League to a second-place 8-3, and they could move into a first-place tie with the Langley Trappers (9-2) tonight. The two top teams on the Junior B circuit meet Friday at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Goaltender Cam Connelly made 25 saves on 26 shots to backstop Thursday’s victory, and improve his season record to five wins and two losses.

The Flames, the league’s highest-scoring team, had five goals from five different scorers. The player of the game was rookie forward Jack Foster, who had a goal and an assist. The former Ridge Meadows Rustler and Vancouver NE Chief now has three poinits in his first two games in Junior B. Foster is an affiliate player with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles.

Zack Lagrange had two assists, and Dylan Smail, Adam Leitch, Nicholas Amsler and Jordan Kujala also scored.

Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks hosting pop-up party at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames play for a share of first place on Friday night.
First place up for grabs tonight at The Cam in Maple Ridge

The breakfast will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. on Satuday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Maple Ridge Legion to serve free pancake breakfast

Several swimmers from the Haney Seahorse Swim club participated in a swim meet over Thanksgiving weekend. (Sarah Rudolf/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes swimmingly qualify for western, provincial and regional swim meets

Dwight Abell, bassist for The Zolas, has released his first solo album. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge bassist with The Zolas releases solo album