MRSS wrestler Haider Allami (right) was one of the Ramblers’ many medallists. (THE NEWS files)

Five gold for Ramblers wrestlers

Maple Ridge secondary team tough at Wildcat Invite

Maple Ridge Secondary wrestlers recorded some terrific results at the Wildcat Invite held at Burnaby Central, with five gold medallists.

Winning the tournament championships in their class were Ramblers Adrian Truong, Lucas Kolobara, Jacob McClure, Ethan Parkinson and Ashleigh Roy.

“I thought Lucas looked really good last weekend,” said coach Bill McCrae. “He exhibited a lot of confidence and patience out on the mats.”

He said the most improved wrestler Ashleigh Roy was also outstanding, winning all four of her matches even though she was afflicted with the flu bug.

“Anyone can compete when they are feeling good, it takes a true champion to wrestle when their bodies aren’t feeling 100 per cent,” said the coach.

Silver medalists included Ivy Threatful, Haider Allami, Ryan Berneck and Victor “The Monster” Versua. Mathew Gordon and Ryan Hicks rounded out the team scoring earning bronze medals.

Ridge Wrestlers next take to the mats on Jan. 26-27 at the BC Age Class Tournament, to be held at the University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford.

Most Read