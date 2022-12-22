Five Maple Ridge hockey players make Team BC

Four girls from Maple Ridge have been named to the Team BC Female U18 hockey team, and one is related to Connor McDavid.

London McDavid is a 15-year-old who plays for the Delta Hockey Academy, and her father Mark is first cousins with Brian McDavid – the father of the Canadian generational hockey talent. Mark and Brian grew up together in the Greater Toronto Area, and through the years their kids have visited at family gatherings.

While Connor is the only elite hockey talent in the family right now, London is well on her way. With long-term goals of playing university hockey and ultimately making team Canada, she just passed a significant waypost on her journey by making Team BC.

Through the seasons, McDavid has played with all three of the other Ridge girls who made the team, and they were rooting for each other.

“It was really exciting that we all made it,” said McDavid.

Two are defensive players: Jaylyn Morris is McDavid’s teammate with the Delta Hockey Academy, and Aurora Kahlert plays with the Vancouver North East Chiefs. Morris has 13 points in 16 games this year, while Kahlert has four points in 20 games.

Forward Maddie Leaney, of Kelowna’s RINK Hockey Academy, was part of the provincial team that won gold at the 2021 Western Regional Championship, and she has nine goals and 16 points in 17 games this season.

McDavid has 17 points in 16 games this season. As befits her family name, skating is her calling card, and hockey people say her stride is surprisingly similar to her superstar cousin.

They will be coached by a staff headed by Kriss Hogg of the RINK Academy.

“It was the hardest selection process I have been a part of and each player gave it everything they had,” he said. “Although the roster is 20 today, we know that the other players released will continue to be a part of the program.”

“Now we move ahead with more preparation heading into the Canada Winter Games and I am extremely excited to continue the growth of this group, on-and-off the ice, as we prepare for the biggest stage in P.E.I.”

They will play in the 2023 Canada Winter Games, coming up Feb. 18 to March 5. McDavid said she is looking forward to the cross-Canada trip, to play against the best girls in Canada.

“It’ll be a cool experience for sure.”

Male Team BC

Maple Ridge’s Adam Boatter, a 5 ft. 11 in. defenceman who plays for the Burnaby Winter Club, has been named to the male U16 team, which is being coached by Brad Bowen of the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford.

So far this season, Boatter has 16 points in 17 games with the BWC U18 Prep team. In May, he was drafted by the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League with their first pick of the fourth round. Their scouting report said he has “a strong defensive hockey sense, is reliable in his own zone, and can be used in all situations.”

“Each spot on this team, the players have had to earn it, and I think that is what is going to make this team successful,” said Bowen. “The local club teams have done a great job developing these players and their skill set. Prep Camp was extremely competitive and the group came ready to compete. I think they are going to make this province very proud.”

The players made the teams after an eight-month vetting process.