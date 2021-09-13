Five paddlers make Maple Ridge proud in Ottawa

Cassidy MacPherson has secured a spot on the Junior National team. (Special to The News)

Five local paddlers have made Maple Ridge proud after their successful representation of the community in the Sprint Nationals 2021 in Ottawa.

Cassidy MacPherson, Landon Drain, Sam Rosenthal, Bryant Kelleway and Carter Hugill, from Maple Ridge, represented Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club at the nationals located at Rideau Canoe Club in Ottawa held between Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.

MacPherson, who was in the U18 Women’s category, won gold in the U18 Women’s K1 1000m and silver in the U18 Women’s K1 500m race. These wins mean she has successfully secured her spot on the Junior National team.

MacPherson also placed fourth in the U18 Women’s K1 200m.

Hugill and Rosenthal both made it out of heats and into the semi finals for the U17, U18 and Senior men’s categories respectively. Hugill raced in the U17 Men’s K1 200 and U18 Men’s K1 500m semi, and Rosenthal in the Senior Men’s K1 200m and 1000m semi finals.

Kelleway secured an eight place spot in the A Final of the U17 Men’s K1 1000m, while also coming first in the B final for the U17 Men’s K1 500m and ending his nationals off with a first place finish in the U17 Men’s K1 200m C final.

Finally, Drain won his U18 Mens K1 200m C final while also placing a sixth place in the U18 Mens K1 1000m B Final.

