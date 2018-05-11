Five Peaks run celebrates nature

(Michael Hall/THE NEWS) Zdena Novy with her prize for finishing in the top three in her age class.

The Maple Ridge leg of the annual Five Peaks running series goes this weekend at Golden Ears Provincial Park, with hundreds of runners ranging from elite to stragglers taking to the trails.

The five-race series is designed to be a special celebration of nature, explained local runner Zdena Novy, who will be on the trail on Saturday, and took third in her age group for the series in 2015.

She said the popular runs are sold out as a series, but runners can still compete in individual races. Some 300 are expected this weekend at Golden Ears.

In particular, Novy said she would like to see more youngsters come out and take part in the 8:45 a.m., 1 km run, as a free kids event. The action starts and finishes at the day use area parking lot.

The Enduro course, 13 km, goes at 9 a.m. The Sport class starts at 9:15 a.m. for an 8.5 km course.

Awards will be given out at 11:30 a.m.

The sport course uses the Lookout Trail and the Alouette Valley Trail.

The enduro course runs along those two, adding in the Incline Trail and the Eric Dunning Trail.

Novy said the runs are great to challenge athletes.

“It’s a trail through the forest, and you can have mud, rocks, roots and it’s narrow,” she said.

There is also a lot of hill climbing, and trying to pass other runners. Winners definitely earn it.

“But it’s very peaceful and quiet,” added Novy. “You have people who talk at first, but eventually not many people talk.”

The organizers urge those interested in participating to not be intimidated.

“These runs are for everyone. We welcome all competitors, whether you’re gunning to become a backcountry running champion or simply want to take on a new physical challenge, five peaks is for you.”

The other races in the series are Alice Lake, Mt. Seymour, Cypress and Whistler.

Organizers ask all participants to bring their own reusable cup container, to keep paper cups from littering the forest trails.

Novy said runners should introduce themselves to Five Peaks this weekend in Maple Ridge. There is no race day entry, so those interested must register online at 5peaks.com

“You get hooked, because it is so beautiful.”